Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.