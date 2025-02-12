Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in TransDigm Group stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $7.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,353.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,100.86 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,298.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.72.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

