Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.06 and a twelve month high of $223.43.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

