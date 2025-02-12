Reviewing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% Expedia Group 9.01% 55.42% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hafnia and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expedia Group 0 19 11 3 2.52

Valuation and Earnings

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.35%. Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $192.64, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Expedia Group.

This table compares Hafnia and Expedia Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.43 $793.28 million $1.70 3.19 Expedia Group $13.69 billion 1.90 $797.00 million $9.05 22.42

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hafnia. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expedia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Hafnia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

