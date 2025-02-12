Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells $246,773.99 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $246,773.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,734.19. The trade was a 48.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Kayden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,447 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $85,995.21.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
RYTM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. 289,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,983. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.