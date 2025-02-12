Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

