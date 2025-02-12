Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $581.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.88 and a 200-day moving average of $545.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
