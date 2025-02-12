Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $581.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.88 and a 200-day moving average of $545.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

