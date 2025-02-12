Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $17.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
RCL stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
