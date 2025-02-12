Sable Offshore (SOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Sable Offshore to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of SOC opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOC. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

