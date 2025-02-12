Sapient Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

