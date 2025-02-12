Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $283,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,833,085 shares of company stock worth $924,999,929 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.77, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

