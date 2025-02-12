Savant Capital LLC Acquires 97 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $899,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $236,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.24.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

