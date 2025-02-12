Savant Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 3,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $25,174,184. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,008.63 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,079.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $968.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

