Schear Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $42,896,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $194,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,058.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $963.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $916.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,066.00.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.