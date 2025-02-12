Schear Investment Advisers LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $209.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.