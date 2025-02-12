Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $706,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $374.53 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

