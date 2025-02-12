Scotiabank Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

Ero Copper Trading Up 3.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.35. 760,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$18.16 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.10.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

