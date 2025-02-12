Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06, Zacks reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Service Co. International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.0 %

Service Co. International stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. 1,931,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,850. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

