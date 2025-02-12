Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Shimano Stock Performance

Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.60. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

