Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%.
Shimano Stock Performance
Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.60. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.
Shimano Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shimano
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Super Micro Computer’s Stock Is About to Make a Super Big Advance
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.