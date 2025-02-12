Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. Shopify updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $125.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.66.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

