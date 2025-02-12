Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 74.9%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Basanite Price Performance
OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,602. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Basanite
