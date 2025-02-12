Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Decreases By 95.2%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 10,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

