Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Drops By 70.0%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPC remained flat at $20.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,354. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

