Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expands By 429.9%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 429.9% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 49,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,440. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIA. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

