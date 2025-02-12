Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Increases By 735.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 735.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

IP Group stock remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

