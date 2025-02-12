Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Increases By 735.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 735.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IP Group Stock Performance
IP Group stock remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
IP Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.