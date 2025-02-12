Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Declines By 68.6%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FINMY

Leonardo Price Performance

Leonardo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,491. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.