Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Declines By 68.6%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
