Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Declines By 67.1%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 36,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Ostin Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

