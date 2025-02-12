Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Drops By 70.6%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

Shares of TGEN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,322. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

