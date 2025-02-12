Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declines By 69.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.59. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
