Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 35,486 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 35,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$32,684.84.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, J. Alberto Arias sold 189,260 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$174,967.08.

On Monday, January 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 161,818 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$145,636.20.

On Tuesday, January 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$56,943.60.

On Monday, December 30th, J. Alberto Arias sold 120,180 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$101,239.63.

On Friday, December 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 7,570 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$6,322.46.

On Friday, December 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$72,063.55.

On Friday, December 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 88,952 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$67,753.67.

On Friday, December 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$68,517.61.

On Friday, November 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,748 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$57,697.35.

On Monday, November 18th, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$50,364.36.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. 96,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36. The company has a market cap of C$191.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.05.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

