Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

