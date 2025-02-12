Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 244,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,686. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

About Silver Tiger Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.