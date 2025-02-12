SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Announces Earnings Results

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.31%.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. SK Telecom has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

