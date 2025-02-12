Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Jesus Arregui Sells 6,451 Shares

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNAGet Free Report) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.77. 424,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.73 and its 200-day moving average is $320.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,291,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.