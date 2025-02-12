Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Jesus Arregui Sells 6,451 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.77. 424,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.73 and its 200-day moving average is $320.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,291,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.