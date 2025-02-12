Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Jesus Arregui Sells 6,451 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.77. 424,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.73 and its 200-day moving average is $320.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.