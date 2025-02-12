Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of Soluna stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

