Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 66.3% in January

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Soluna Price Performance
Shares of Soluna stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
About Soluna
