Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 5.0 %

SAH traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $76.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.