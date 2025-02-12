Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 761,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 298,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Lembit Janes purchased 268,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,684,500 shares of company stock worth $284,173. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

