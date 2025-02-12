SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Decreased by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

