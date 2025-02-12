SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.1% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $141,284,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,640,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

