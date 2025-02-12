SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.780-3.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $758.0 million-$763.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.2 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.820-0.840 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

