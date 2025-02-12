Stephen Furlong Sells 14,836 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $48,662.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,836.16. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neuronetics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 867,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,051. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.17. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 10,954.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

