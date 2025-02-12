Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.
Pamt Stock Performance
NASDAQ PAMT traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 7,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,243. Pamt has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a PE ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Pamt had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Pamt will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pamt
PAMT CORP, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
