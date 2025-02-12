Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,345.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 436,016 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

SU stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.