Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Critical Contrast

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Yoshiharu Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $584.04 million 5.14 -$113.38 million ($0.78) -33.28 Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 1.28 -$3.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 8 0 2.67 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 58.71%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -13.27% -18.82% -10.39% Yoshiharu Global -27.41% -264.46% -21.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Yoshiharu Global

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.