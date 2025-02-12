Syncona (LON:SYNC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.12), with a volume of 236306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £576.69 million, a PE ratio of 9,040.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.60.

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

