TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.25 ($14.84) and last traded at €14.10 ($14.69). 299,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.95 ($14.53).

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.92.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

