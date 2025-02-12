Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, and ServiceNow are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to stocks of companies that provide telecommunications services or operate in the telecommunications industry. These stocks can include companies involved in providing telephone, internet, cable TV, and other communication services to consumers and businesses. Investors may choose to invest in telecom stocks as a way to potentially profit from the growth and revenue generated by the telecommunications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. 9,702,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $23.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $985.45. 920,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,970. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,078.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

