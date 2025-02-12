Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $70.09. 8,219,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,580,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEM. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220. This represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,557,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,780,403.82. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,229,449 shares of company stock worth $102,293,124.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,862 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 86,947.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,996 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

