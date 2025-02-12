Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.740-12.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion.
Several research firms recently commented on THC. Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
