Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.740-12.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,213. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.