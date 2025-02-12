Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tesco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSCDY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. Tesco has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

